Gov. John Bel Edwards keeps state in Phase 3 until Dec. 4

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today in a press conference that he will sign a new proclamation keeping the state in Phase 3 of the COVID-19 mitigation measures for the next 28 days — until Dec. 4.

Edwards said data shows that Louisiana has the 44th worst COVID-19 rate of positivity in the nation, down from 35th in the nation last week. While that seems like relatively good news, Edwards said the reason other states have passed up Louisiana isn’t because Louisiana’s positivity rate is dropping. Louisiana is in a plateau, currently. Instead, other states’ positivity rates are rising. Edwards said Louisiana continues to stay around the same rate it has since the second surge of the disease.

Edwards said most of the recent oubreaks of COVID-19 have come from small gatherings instead of large ones. In fact, small gatherings can be more dangerous since people are more likely to let their guard down and remain unmasked and not socially distanced.