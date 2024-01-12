(KLFY)– Governor Jeff Landry has issued a state of emergency because of the potential severe winter weather conditions that Louisiana could experience between Sunday, Jan. 14 and Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Temperatures are expected to drop as the winter weather system dips across the south, according to the National Weather Service. A potential wintery condition could be seen in some areas, and wind chills in the teens to near freezing are predicted for central and northern Louisiana.

“We are encouraging everyone to prepare for these conditions and heed the advice of your local officials,” Landry said. “The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) stands ready to support our local emergency partners with any resources needed beyond their capabilities. Road crews are on standby in an attempt to keep our roads open.”

People can go to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development website for updates on road conditions and possible closures.

