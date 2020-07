Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference to discuss testing statistics and contact tracing pertaining to COVID-10, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference Thursday to address Louisiana’s response to COVID-19.

Edwards was joined by Vice President Mike Pence and members of the White House Taskforce on Tuesday as Louisiana continues to deal will rising virus cases and hospital capacity concerns.

Thursday’s briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

