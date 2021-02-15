Gov. Edwards will hold a media briefing on Louisiana’s severe weather conditions at 5:30 p.m.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing on Louisiana’s response to severe, winter weather at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The governor will join media outlets via Zoom. News 10 will provide updates as they become available.

