Gov. Edwards will hold a media briefing on Louisiana’s severe weather conditions at 5:30 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing on Louisiana’s response to severe, winter weather at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The governor will join media outlets via Zoom. News 10 will provide updates as they become available.
