WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards will hold 2:30 p.m. press briefing on state’s eligibility to advance to third phase of reopening economy

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP/KLFY)- As Louisiana sees a spike in COVID-19 cases, Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce whether the state is eligible for a third phase of reopening its economy today.

When looking at data from the Department of Health and Hospitals, moving forward doesn’t look promising.

As of Monday, 50,239 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. There have been 3,004 deaths statewide.

Louisiana health regulators have tied at least 100 cases of the new coronavirus to bars near LSU in Baton Rouge and report a new cluster of the illness in the Orleans Parish area, the Associated Press reported.

The state Department of Public Health said Friday that bars in an area near the campus called Tigerland are believed to be a major contributor to the outbreak in Baton Rouge.

New Orleans health officials are investigating another COVID-19 outbreak that is likely linked to a New Orleans graduation party.