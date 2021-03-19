Gov. Edwards weighs in on F. King Alexander and Title IX scandal

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- On Thursday, Governor Edwards shared his thoughts on the LSU Title IX scandal which left former LSU President F. King Alexander on probation at Oregon State University.

Edwards says it’s clear more should have been done, and he plans on making sure this never happens again. Alexander is on probation until June 1 and recently released a video apologizing for how he handled allegations of sexual misconduct at LSU.

Alexander has pushed much of the blame onto LSU and former football coach Les Miles. He described LSU as an underfunded university where athletics tried to run the school and said Miles was not a good university citizen.

The former LSU president says if he had pushed to fire Miles for sexual misconduct, the board wouldn’t have been happy because they had already decided to keep Miles on staff. Now, he’s trying to pick up the pieces and rebuild trust at OSU.

“I hear and feel you’re hurt and anger,” Alexander said. “I hear and acknowledge you feel that I betrayed you as your university president. As university president, I should have sought every opportunity to hold others accountable.”

“When you read the report you cannot help but conclude that people needed to be fired,” Gov. Edwards said. “I look forward to working with the legislature to make sure we fashion some things that are responsive to what we’ve seen.”

An LSU spokesman says: “We are not going to comment on President Alexander’s remarks, nor are we going to let them divert our attention from our top priority of making LSU a safe and welcoming community for all students.”

LSU has created an action plan to address the issues outlined in the Husch-Blackwell report.

That includes a new website for sexual assault resources.

