BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In a public service announcement released Friday, Gov. Edwards urges Louisianans eligible for Medicaid to update their contact information right away or risk losing coverage.

The governor’s office said Medicaid will restart eligibility reviews in April 2023 where members will be receiving letters and renewal packets as Medicaid works to determine if recipients remain eligible. Officials said it will take 14 months to finish eligibility reviews.

“We want all Louisianans who are eligible for Medicaid to stay covered,” said Edwards. “Make no mistake, reaching out to more than 2 million Medicaid members over the next 14 months will be a massive undertaking. This is a top priority for the Louisiana Department of Health and my entire administration and we will do everything we can to remove practical barriers and meet members where they are, but it is going to take all of us to be successful. We need everyone’s help in raising awareness of the return of Medicaid renewals.”

“Louisiana Medicaid is going to determine eligibility for as many members as it can using electronic data sources, but we do expect we will be asking nearly one million members to take action to renew their coverage,” said Louisiana Medicaid Executive Director Tara LeBlanc. “It is vital that Medicaid members ensure Medicaid has all of their current contact information on file so that they do not miss important information from us and risk losing their coverage.”

Click here to watch the PSA in full.

Click here for information about how to update contact information.

Officials said Medicaid members can make information changes by:

Logging on to www.MyMedicaid.la.gov

Emailing MyMedicaid@la.gov

Calling your health plan on the number on your ID card

Calling Medicaid’s Customer Service Center at 1-888-342-6207. Assistance is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Click here to get in-person help.