Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on state’s response to rising COVID-19 cases Wednesday at 3

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference to discuss testing statistics and contact tracing pertaining to COVID-10, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference Wednesday to address the state’s response to the rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The press conference is scheduled at 3 p.m.and you can watch it live on KLFY.

The governor’s address comes almost a week after Thanksgiving, a holiday he and health experts warned could become a super spreader event for the U.S. if people did not practice COVID-19 mitigation measures.

In his last address, two days before Thanksgiving, Gov. Edwards warned if a massive spread of the virus did occur over the holiday the state would not feel the impacts of the spread for up to two weeks.

Gov. Edwards also announced that day Louisiana would move from Phase 3 to a more restrictive “modified” Phase 2 of the White House’s Opening Up America Again guidelines.

The “modified” version of Phase 2 went into effect Nov. 25, the day after the governor’s last statewide address, and expires on Dec. 23. Under the governor’s new guidelines, tele-work is highly encouraged for both private and public employees when possible, closes many bars in the state to outdoor-only sales, capacity for most businesses including restaurants is reduced to 50%, and seating capacity at all sporting events is reduced to 25%.

It is unclear if Gov. Edwards will announce any new restrictions Wednesday.