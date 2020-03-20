1  of  2
Breaking News
List of events around Acadiana canceled due to COVID-19 precautions School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 banner

Gov. Edwards to hold March 23 live broadcast on COVID-19, public encouraged to submit questions

Acadiana Restaurant Services

Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings

State COVID-19 Dashboard

Gov. John Bel Edwards: Coronavirus cases are likely in every parish

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Sally Ann Roberts hosted a roundtable discussion on the COVID-19 outbreak in Louisiana with Governor John Bel Edwards along with health experts and members of his administration.

Topics of discussion included:

  • The latest updates on positive cases in Louisiana
  • Understanding testing for COVID-19 and the state’s capacity
  • Resources that are available for businesses that are impacted as well as those who are either out of work or have had their work hours reduced
  • How the K-12 and Higher Education systems are responding
  • Resources for at-home learning, as well as mental health help that is available

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar