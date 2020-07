Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a 2:30 p.m. press briefing on Tuesday.

The state is just days away from the expiration of its Phase 2 extension. As of Monday, Louisiana has reached more nearly 95,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the state Department of Health and Hospitals.

News 10 will air the July 21 press briefing here: