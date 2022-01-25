BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the new statewide human trafficking resource center website for the state of Louisiana. With the help of the new online resource, survivors, victims, service providers, stakeholders, and citizens will be able to learn more about human trafficking, how to identify when someone needs help, and more.

The new campaign, Stop Trafficking LA: Human Trafficking is R.E.A.L stands for Recognizing the signs, Educating others, Acting immediately, and Listening to the victims and survivors.