Gov. Edwards teams up with National Spelling Bee Champion Zaila Avant-Garde to promote COVID-19 vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Gov. John Bel Edwards released two public service announcements featuring National Spelling Bee Champion Zaila Avant-garde encouraging young people to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As a Guinness Book World Record Holder and National Champion, Zaila knows a thing or two about winning, which is why I think we should listen to her when she gives us advice about how to win the fight against COVID,” Gov. Edwards said. “Zaila has made all of Louisiana proud with her numerous accomplishments, but I’m most proud that she’s using her voice to speak up and encourage young people to take the COVID vaccine.”

Last week, I got to hang out with proud Louisianan Zaila Avant-garde. This champion knows a thing or two about winning, so let's follow her advice, get vaccinated, and beat COVID-19. @Basketballasart. #lagov #SleevesUp pic.twitter.com/N0tqPbRiOc — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) July 29, 2021 Courtesy of @LouisianaGov twitter

Avant-garde visited the Governor’s Mansion last week to meet with Gov. Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards to film the public service announcements for the COVID-19 vaccine.

HOW TO GET A COVID VACCINE IN LOUISIANA

Everyone age 12 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana. The FDA has only authorized one of the three COVID-19 vaccines – from Pfizer – for children ages 12 to 17. Parents should confirm with the vaccine provider that their child is under 18 to ensure Pfizer vaccine is available before making an appointment.