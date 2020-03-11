Gov. Edwards talks coronavirus; expects more presumed positive tests

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Governor John Bel Edwards is helping business leaders stay informed about the Coronavirus pandemic.

“If you’re sick, stay home,” Gov. Edwards said.

Governor John Bel Edwards echoed doctors advice to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge. The Governor asked for people’s help in keeping the Coronavirus from spreading by washing your hands.

Gov. Edwards added, “First of all, we want the peak to be as low as it could be and we want the duration to not come all at one time because then you overwhelm your capacity to deliver health care.”

Right now, the CDC is working to confirm the presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Governor said he’s talking to Vice-President Mike Pence everyday. He said he’s confident in the testing as it is expected to expand this week to more labs.

“We expect to see more presumptive positives in the coming days and weeks,” Gov. Edwards explained.

The Governor said they are talking to family members and anyone else those who are presumed positive for the Coronavirus may have had any type of contact. He added that they don’t know everything about the virus and things could change.