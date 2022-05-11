UPDATE, 3:29 p.m.: Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement:

“My Catholic Christian faith teaches me to be pro-life, which is something I’ve been honest and upfront about with the people of Louisiana, who I believe mostly agree with me. “But House Bill 813 is not a pro-life bill. In addition to the fact that this legislation is patently unconstitutional, this bill would criminalize the use of certain types of contraception, as well as parts of the in vitro fertilization process, and it could even serve as a barrier to life-saving medical treatment for a woman who is suffering a miscarriage. To suggest that a woman would be jailed for an abortion is simply absurd. “This legislation is radical and it goes far beyond simply being pro-life. I do not normally comment on these types of bills before they’ve made it through the legislative process, but I felt I had to join my voice to the chorus of pro-life organizations against HB 813. “Working together, we can create a Louisiana that values life and supports women, children and families. House Bill 813’s proposals are not the way to do that here or anywhere else.” Gov. John Bel Edwards

ORIGINAL POST, 3:12 p.m.: BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards, a pro-life Democrat, said he opposes the bill that would criminalize abortion in Louisiana.

Gov. Edwards’ spokesperson said Edwards calls the bill “problematic” and “patently unconstitutional.” She also said that the governor believes a woman shouldn’t be put in jail if she has an abortion, goes through IVF, or uses contraception.

“In my opinion, it moves in the wrong direction because it would make it a crime for the mother to have an abortion, whether it was a procedure or whether it is medication,” said Gov. Edwards at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club.

The state of Louisiana has “trigger laws,” which would ban abortions immediately if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned.

“It is patently unconstitutional because there is language in the bill that says that no Supreme Court decision, past, present or future, would ever be binding in Louisiana if it was not consistent with that bill,” said Gov. Edwards.

Gov. Edwards said he doesn’t believe the bill will make it to his desk.

The bill introduced by Rep. Danny McCormick that would classify abortions as homicide advanced on Wednesday, May 4. To read HB813, click here.