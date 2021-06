Gov. Edwards signs new bills into law, including Juneteenth as state holiday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La (KTAL/KMSS) — Democrat Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has signed several bills into law, including a bill that will designate Juneteenth as a state holiday.

Here is the list of bills that were signed into law by Gov. Edwards:

ACT 118—HB 601 Creates the pelicans specialty license plate.

ACT 119—HB 1 Provides for the ordinary operating expenses of state government for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.

ACT 120—HB 516 Makes supplemental appropriations for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.

ACT 121—HB 84 Provides relative to qualification of jurors.

ACT 122—HB 145 Provides relative to parole.

ACT 123—HB 216 Provides relative to the imposition of court costs in proceedings involving children.

ACT 124—HB 232 Provides relative to discharge and dismissals of prosecutions for misdemeanor convictions.

ACT 125—HB 248 Decreases probation and parole fees for certain offenders.

ACT 126—HB 325 Provides with respect to the procedure of arrest of persons with minor or dependent children.

ACT 127—HB 378 Provides relative to registration and voting by a person with a felony conviction.

ACT 128—HB 554 Designates Juneteenth as a state holiday.

It goes into effect on Aug. 1. The Governor issued eight line-item vetoes to HB 1. Additionally, he issued four line-item vetoes to HB 516.