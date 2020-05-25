Gov. Edwards says hospitalization numbers are the lowest they’ve been in months

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – New information coming from Governor Edwards Friday. Edwards says hospitalization numbers are the lowest they’ve been since the end of March.

“Just 30 days ago there were twice as many individuals in the hospital with COVID-19,” Edwards said.

Edwards thanked Walmart and CVS for being good corporate testing partners. He says under the federal families first coronavirus response act everyone is able to get tested.

“It is safe, easy and no upfront cost to you to get tested,” Edwards said. “Even the uninsured can have their tests done at no cost and Medicaid will pay for it.”

That coverage will be available until the end of the public health emergency. On another positive note the state has received several thousand vials of remdesivir, a drug being used for COVID-19 patients.

“We have now received three allocations from the food and drug administration,” Edwards said. “Today we will receive our third allocation of 3828 vials, they will be delivered to 47 hospitals.”

Edwards says we are moving in the right direction but this battle with COVID-19 is far from over.