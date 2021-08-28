Gov. Edwards says all state offices will be closed on Monday

“The people of Louisiana will be tested. We are resilient and tough people and we’re gonna get through this.” Gov. John Bel Edwards in Saturday’s weather update on Hurricane Ida

UPDATES:

Hurricane Ida is now located in the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico

All areas currently under watch and warnings need to rush their preparations to completion.

“Many people are heeding evacuation orders. This is causing areas of high congestion but please be patient.”

2, 450 hospitalized with COVID-19. This is a 20 percent drop in last 10 days.

Check updates from LaDOTD by dialing 511.

There are 137 Coach busses in the state for evacuations starting in Lafayette.

There are 19 transit busses ready assist in evacuating nursing homes.

There could potentially be another 37 buses arriving by Monday.

“Treat every downed powerline as if it live and deadly.”

The Louisiana National Guard has 4,014 active members ready for search and rescue but can get up 5,000 members to respond to the storm.

There are search and rescue efforts across 14 parishes.

There are 650 FEMA boats available but can reach up to 900 boats.

Louisiana Sheriff Association will also assist with search and rescue.

Wildlife and Fisheries has 169 agents with trucks and boats prepared for search and rescue.

There are 10,000 lineman in La stationed and ready with the possibility to get up to 20,000 with linemen who are coming out of state.

On Monday, August 30 all state offices will be closed.

Any individuals that need to look for shelter should first look in their own parish by texting LASHELTER at 898291 or dial 211 for shelter information.

Get emergency preparation help at getagameplan.org or dialing 211.

Edwards urges people if they are evacuating to not have an evacuation location in Baton Rouge or in the New Orleans area.

“Please evacuate further west, further north if possible,” Edwards said.

“Please monitor weather, pay attention to local authorities,” Edwards said.

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing on the state’s response to Hurricane Ida at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 28.

The briefing will be located at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy. The academy is located at 7901 Independence Boulevard in Baton Rouge, La.

Hurricane Ida is still expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coastline as a category 4 hurricane as of the latest track update.