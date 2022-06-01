BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The special committee investigating the Ronald Greene incident is requesting Gov. John Bel Edwards to appear before the committee.

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder released the following statement:

“The Special Committee to inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene was created to search for the truth. That search for truth has continually led us to serious questions that can only be answered by Governor John Bel Edwards and his executive staff.

A request to appear before the Special Committee on Thursday, June 16, has been issued to Gov. John Bel Edwards; Matthew Block, Executive Counsel to Governor Edwards; and Tina Vanichchagorn, Special Counsel to Governor Edwards. This committee will do its job and see this through no matter where the evidence leads.”

