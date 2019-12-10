Live Now
Gov. Edwards recognizes winners of annual GOLD awards and inclusive art contest

Louisiana
Governor John Bel Edwards, First Lady Donna Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs honored the winners of the 2019 Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities (GOLD) Awards and the 2019 Inclusive Art Contest in a ceremony at the Old State Capitol Tuesday.

The GOLD Awards recognize extraordinary individuals and organizations that have contributed their time and talents to benefit the lives of persons with disabilities in Louisiana.

“Every year, the GOLD Awards honor Louisianans who dedicate their time and energy to making our state a more inclusive place to live,” said Gov. Edwards.

“It’s important to recognize the hard work these honorees are doing every day to move Louisiana forward.”

Gov. Edwards delivered the GOLD Awards’ keynote address, and the First Lady presented an award to each Inclusive Art Contest winner and congratulated them on their achievement.

The winners are as follows:

2019 GOLD Award Recipients

Distinguished Merit Award 

Tom Barnes of Metairie

Patsy Barrett Memorial Award 

Ali Hebert of Lafayette

Ken Vince Memorial Award  

Jeff Arseneaux of Abita Springs      

Educator of the Year Award

Sondra Mullen of New Orleans 

Youth of the Year Award 

William Romero of Youngsville

Family of the Year Award

The Brooks Family of Thibodaux

Volunteer of the Year Award       

Pittre Walker of Shreveport   

Employer of the Year Award

Lenny Martinsen of New Orleans

Direct Support Professional of the Year Award  

William Jackson of Kentwood

Service Animal of the Year Award    

Annie Frannie Corkern of Amite

Service Provider of the Year Award

Edda Curry of Monroe

Public Servant of the Year Award 

Jay Sevin of New Orleans

Elected Official of the Year Award  

Sen. Dan Claitor of Baton Rouge 

