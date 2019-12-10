Gov. Edwards recognizes winners of annual GOLD awards and inclusive art contest

Governor John Bel Edwards, First Lady Donna Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs honored the winners of the 2019 Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities (GOLD) Awards and the 2019 Inclusive Art Contest in a ceremony at the Old State Capitol Tuesday.
The GOLD Awards recognize extraordinary individuals and organizations that have contributed their time and talents to benefit the lives of persons with disabilities in Louisiana.
“Every year, the GOLD Awards honor Louisianans who dedicate their time and energy to making our state a more inclusive place to live,” said Gov. Edwards.
“It’s important to recognize the hard work these honorees are doing every day to move Louisiana forward.”
Gov. Edwards delivered the GOLD Awards’ keynote address, and the First Lady presented an award to each Inclusive Art Contest winner and congratulated them on their achievement.
The winners are as follows:
2019 GOLD Award Recipients
Distinguished Merit Award
Tom Barnes of Metairie
Patsy Barrett Memorial Award
Ali Hebert of Lafayette
Ken Vince Memorial Award
Jeff Arseneaux of Abita Springs
Educator of the Year Award
Sondra Mullen of New Orleans
Youth of the Year Award
William Romero of Youngsville
Family of the Year Award
The Brooks Family of Thibodaux
Volunteer of the Year Award
Pittre Walker of Shreveport
Employer of the Year Award
Lenny Martinsen of New Orleans
Direct Support Professional of the Year Award
William Jackson of Kentwood
Service Animal of the Year Award
Annie Frannie Corkern of Amite
Service Provider of the Year Award
Edda Curry of Monroe
Public Servant of the Year Award
Jay Sevin of New Orleans
Elected Official of the Year Award
Sen. Dan Claitor of Baton Rouge