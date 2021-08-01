Gov. Edwards pins new Louisiana National Guard two-star general

PINEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana National Guard Adjutant General Keith Waddell was promoted to the rank of major general during a private ceremony in Baton Rouge, La., on Friday.
Waddell, who contributed 31 years to military service, was appointed by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, who is the commander-in-chief of the LANG.
“Appointing Keith as the adjutant general may be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” said Gov. Edwards after officially pinning the two-star insignia on the New Roads native.
A graduate of LSU, with a master’s degree from the U.S. Army War College and another from Northwestern State University, Waddell has served in numerous leadership positions and staff assignments at the company, battalion, and brigade levels. Of note, he commanded the 769th Engineer Battalion, the 139th Regional Support Group, and the 256th5 Infantry Brigade Combat Team.
Maj. Gen. Waddell’s awards and decorations include:
- Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal
- Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters
- Army Commendation Medal with six oak leaf clusters
- Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters
- Louisiana Legion of Merit, Louisiana War Cross
- Combat Action Badge and Parachutist Badge
- General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award
- Louisiana National Guard Outstanding Company Commander in the Engineer Regiment
- Bronze de Fleury Medal and the Order of St. Maurice (Legionnaire)