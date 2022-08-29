BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement today on the anniversaries of Hurricane Laura (Aug. 27, 2020), Ida (Aug. 29, 2021), and Katrina (Aug. 29, 2005).

“A year ago today, Hurricane Ida devastated Southeast Louisiana. Two years ago, Hurricane Laura upended the lives of thousands in Southwest Louisiana. Seventeen years ago, Hurricane Katrina forever changed the landscape of the Gulf Coast,” said Gov. Edwards.

“The passage of time can’t erase the pain we felt or replace the loved ones lost because of these tragic storms. The road to recovery is never easy, and we still have much work ahead of us. But I am optimistic knowing that Louisiana is in a much stronger place than we were even a year ago. Homes, businesses, and schools are being rebuilt. More of our citizens are employed than ever before. Our levee system has never been stronger.”

“There is no challenge we can’t overcome by working together, and I am inspired by the people of this great state who continue to persevere,” Gov. Edwards added.

As we are still in the peak of hurricane season, everyone is encouraged to visit the Get A Game Plan website for information on necessary supplies and to ensure that your family is prepared in the event of a storm.

As the anniversary of a traumatic event can take a toll on mental health, here are some free and confidential resources for anyone who may need them:

Keep Calm Line: 1-866-310-7977

Behavioral Health Help Line: 1-877-664-2248