Gov. Edwards’ office introduces COVID-19 Student Wellbeing Task Force

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Office of Governor John Bel Edwards, Council of Student Body Presidents and the Louisiana Board of Regents have partnered up to launch the COVID-19 Student Wellbeing Task Force.

Louisiana college students have led the state in positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. As of Thursday, only 12.4 percent of 18-29 year-olds in the state have completed their vaccine trial, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

“They are going to be a well thought out diverse group, again. They are going to be putting their best foot forward to getting vaccination rates up amongst our students,” said Chandler Vidrine, community associate from the Office of Governor John Bel Edwards.

The team will come to the table with ideas for student engagement, education and mental health.

“The vaccine does not matter if that student decides to take their own life,” said LSU Student Body President Javin Bowman.

Bowman is the vice-chair of the task force. For him, it was necessary to join because he knows firsthand what students are going through.

“I don’t think it’s hesitancy anymore it’s just a mixture of laziness and they don’t see the value of getting it because they see things are getting back to normal,” he said. “We are talking about doing a final push initiative because we are about 83.3 percent in student vaccinations.”

The task force will meet for the first time at the start of next week. Students from all Louisiana state college systems are represented on the task force.