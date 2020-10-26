Gov. Edwards declares State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Zeta

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency Monday in advance of Hurricane Zeta, which could impact Louisiana later in the week, though the final track is still uncertain.

According to the National Weather Service, Zeta strengthened into a hurricane today and is expected to impact the northern Gulf Coast by Wednesday. Strong winds, coastal flooding, heavy rain and tornadoes are all possible. 

The Governor and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) have been monitoring Zeta for several days and began coordination calls with local emergency managers on Sunday.

A state of emergency allows GOHSEP and other state agencies to use state resources to aid in storm response efforts. 

“While there is some uncertainty in Zeta’s track, it is likely that Louisiana will see some impacts from this storm, and the people of our state need to take it seriously. It’s easy to let your guard down late in the hurricane season, but that would be a huge mistake,” Gov. Edwards said. “GOHSEP has already started assisting our local partners with critical items like pumps, generators and food and water for first responders. We stand ready to expand that assistance as needed. Everyone should be monitoring the news for information and should heed any direction they get from their local leaders.”

