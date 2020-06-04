Gov. Edwards declares emergency in advance of Cristobal

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference to discuss testing statistics and contact tracing pertaining to COVID-10, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency in Louisiana in advance of Tropical Depression Cristobal making landfall in the state. The storm is expected to hit Louisiana in the early morning hours Monday as a tropical storm.

“While it is still too early to know for sure what impact Cristobal could have on Louisiana, now is the time to make your plans, which should include the traditional emergency items along with masks and hand sanitizer as we continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic,” Gov. Edwards said. “A flash flood watch has already been issued for a large part of the state, and heavy rain is expected. It is critically important for the people of Louisiana to be aware of this tropical threat. Our state, local and federal partners have spent the past several days working with local governments and emergency officials preparing for issues related to this and the ongoing COVID-19 emergency. They are ready to respond as needed.”

See the entire declaration here.

In a press release, Edwards said he will meet with the Unified Command Group Friday over both Cristobal and COVID-19 followed by a press conference at 2:30 p.m.

A list of tropical weather supplies, evacuation information and other critical information can be found on the www.getagameplan.org website. No evacuations have currently been issued for Cristobal.

Here are some examples of what you and your family may need in the event you must evacuate or shelter in place: