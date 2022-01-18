Gov. Edwards creates new task force to tackle statewide littering problem

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — You can find piles of trash that stretch along creeks in the state. This is far too common in Louisiana, with 240 watersheds just like this to be exact.

Governor John Bel Edwards is creating his 23 member Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force.

Litter flowing in from creeks at the LSU Rural Life Museum.

“We all have a role to play when it comes to litter,” said Edwards. “When you drive around Louisiana today you are seeing more trash than ever before.”

The main focus is to address the debris clogging roadways and wetlands. Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser’s office will lead the task force. He said this eye soars impact tourism and economic growth.

“We know of businesses that have come here to relocate that saw the trash and we believe it’s part of a factor of them not coming and locating in Louisiana,” said Nungesser.

Louisiana already spends $40 million a year on litter removal. Some leaders said it’s going to take more.

“Today we find ourselves in a litter emergency,” said a member of Louisiana Storm Water Coalition Marie Constantin. “If our lipsticks are our pearls of our communities, our watersheds are the souls of our sportsman’s paradise.”

Edwards is calling on community members to do their part.

“We are also going to promote Love the Boot Don’t Pollute. Community cleanup days each month. Donna and I will be participating as well. I think we all made resolutions for 2022. This should be another one,” he said.

The state is currently conducting a study to determine what sort of solutions the state needs. The report is set to be finished in July.