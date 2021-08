BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Edwards applauds the approval and hopes this will encourage more Louisianans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Edwards released this statement:

It is my fervent hope that any Louisianan who was waiting for the FDA approval of the vaccine will take action to immediately receive their shot. Today would be a great day to get your COVID vaccine. Read my full statement below:📄https://t.co/FIS1QkotyI. #lagov pic.twitter.com/VntM7bjZfP — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 23, 2021

More than 2.2 million Louisianans have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with about 40 percent of Louisiana’s population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the CDC.