Pictures from the frontlines of our firefighters and the wildland fires they are fighting.

VERNON PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced Sunday that FEMA has approved Louisiana’s request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant declaration.

This grant will be used to help with wildfire fighting efforts for the Lions Camp Road Fire and Providence Fire in Vernon Parish.

Expenses for field camps, repair and replacement tools, mobilization and demobilization activities, equipment use and materials and supplies may be eligible for FMAG coverage.

“We remain in constant communication with all of our federal partners and are grateful for their quick approval of our request for assistance to help Vernon Parish combat these dangerous wildfires,” Edwards said. “The conditions Louisiana is facing are unprecedented, and unfortunately there is no evidence it’s going to end any time soon. Now is not the time to let our guard down.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We must remain vigilant and ensure that we are doing all we can to prevent any additional fires,” he added. “This means adhering to the statewide burn ban, properly disposing of cigarettes, securing tow chains, and being extra careful to avoid any outdoor activities that involve lighting a fire. Lastly, I want to remind everyone that wildfire smoke is spreading across Louisiana, not just in parishes with active wildfires. You may notice reduced visibility and the smell of smoke. If you have respiratory issues, avoid outdoor activities while these conditions persist.”

The statewide burn ban still remains in place until further notice.

“We appreciate the support from our federal partners including the FMAG Program, Incident Management Assistance Teams, and air assistance through the U.S. Forestry Service,” GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle said. “We know this fight may not end soon due to extreme weather conditions across the state. We encourage everyone to remain aware of threats or potential threats in your region. Continue to follow the state burn ban and any additional guidelines given by your local officials.”