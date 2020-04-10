Gov. Edwards announces COVID-19 task force on racial disparities

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the creation of a COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force Friday aimed at educating at-risk minority communities about the virus’s risks and conducting long-term research about how to address underlying health gaps between blacks and whites in the state.

Before announcing the details on the task force and tackling the day’s news about the state’s response to the coronavirus, Edwards urged residents to pay attention to this weekend’s severe weather forecast for north and central Louisiana.

There will be strong winds, rain, hail, and severe thunderstorms on Sunday.

The COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force will bring together researchers at colleges and universities around the state to investigate the reason 70 percent of those who have died in the state so far have been African American when they make up only a third of the population.

“We would like to know the race of people being tested,” Edwards said, adding that than 90 percent of tests come from private labs and that do not track that information. “Right now we can’t do it. So we can’t tell you whether there is a disparity there or not.”

“We know that right now 70 percent of our deaths in Louisiana from coronavirus are African Americans. This is a disturbing trend and one that deserves our attention, which is why we are engaging a group of leaders right now while the crisis is still ongoing,” Gov. Edwards said. “When we talk about health equity, we mean everyone has the opportunity to attain their highest level of health. The great thing is that the findings and recommendations made by this Task Force will help everyone better access quality care and improve health outcomes. It will also leverage our research capabilities and intellectual brainpower in a collective manner to tackle this daunting issue. I am asking our universities and research institutions to lead this effort.”

Groups that will participate in the task force include:

Southern University’s Nelson Mandela School of Public Policy

Xavier University’s Department of Public Health Sciences

Health Science Centers at LSU and Tulane

LDH Office of Public Health

LDH Bureau of Minority Health Access

Pennington Biomedical Research Center

Schools of Nursing at all of Louisiana’s universities

According to the governor’s office, the immediate assignment is to make sure communities with health disparities are blanketed with good information on COVID-19 safety and prevention; provide the medical community with best practices and protocols for treating communities with underlying medical conditions and health disparities; and ensure testing availability and ease of access for all communities. This Task Force will begin its work immediately and their research will result in the creation of a Dashboard on Health Equity.

Edwards also said during Friday’s briefing that while Louisiana remains among the top two states in the country in per-capita testing for COVID-19, it is still not enough.

“There is no parish, no region of our state that isn’t currently testing, but we don’t believe we have adequate testing anywhere,” adding that the state is trying to bring more testing to rural areas.

As of 12 p.m. Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health was reporting that more than 92,000 tests have been completed in the state. More than 87,000 of those tests were done by commercial labs.

The LDH also reported another 53 deaths and 970 confirmed cases Friday, bringing the statewide total to 19,253. The number of overall hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 rose from 2,014 Thursday to 2,054. The number of patients on ventilators rose slightly from 473 Thursday to 479.

“We did see some small increases in hospitalizations and patients on vents, but based on modeling number of admissions and vent utilization we’re in better place today than last week.”

The governor also once again urged citizens to refrain from the large gatherings they normally would have Easter weekend and offered another reminder to stay the course and continue staying at home.

“Be patient and to understand that when we get to April 30 and beyond, what the situation looks like is going to depend upon what we do between now and then.”

New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond, who is recovering from the coronavirus, joined Friday’s briefing via Zoom to share some insight into his experience and offered a prayer.

As of Friday, 7.5 million PPE items have been delivered to the state, according to the governor.

State officials have not yet made an announcement on school closures.

Edwards said Thursday he’s likely to keep Louisiana’s K-12 public schools shuttered for the rest of the school year because of the coronavirus, in response to calls from state education leaders not to reopen them because of public health risks.