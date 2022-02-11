NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The program funding will be used to support recovery and mitigation projects in the parishes related to Hurricane Zeta, severe weather in 2021, and Hurricane Ida.

The goal is to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to life and property by lessening the impact of disaster.

“I am proud of our work with our state, local and federal partners in securing this funding,” said Gov. Edwards. “It is critically important that we look for ways to speed up recovery from these four recent events while using HMGP funds to minimize the impacts of future events.”