BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Gov. John Bel Edwards, along with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) announced on Tuesday that an additional $253 million dollars has been allocated to 25 Louisiana parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP). St. Mary, St. Martin and Iberia Parish are among that list.

According to the Office of the Governor, this second round of HMGP funding will be used to support ongoing recovery and mitigation projects. The first installment of $85 million that was allocated earlier this year. With the second round, Acadiana parishes on the list have received $10 million.

“Thanks to our state, local and federal partners we were able to secure this funding, and I am grateful for all of their hard work,” said Gov. Edwards. “Hurricane Ida devastated our people and our coast nearly one year ago, and while the recovery process is often long and complicated, we will use these funds to not only further the restoration efforts still underway but also on projects designed to minimize the impacts of future storms.”

Gov. Edwards has directed the Office of Community Development to provide funding to fully pay that local requirement for disaster recovery assistance. The state also plans to assist local governments in expediting project development, approval and completion.

This is the complete list of all funding provided by the HMGP by parish (including the first round of $85 million):