Gov. Edwards agrees to loosen alcohol delivery rules

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards addresses new regulations on outdoor seating options at restaurants as he speaks with members of the media during a COVID-19 press conference Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has loosened its alcohol delivery rules, making it easier to get beer and wine received at home, under a bill signed Thursday by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Lawmakers passed the measure by Sen. Bret Allain, a Franklin Republican, in the regular session that ended June 1. With the governor’s signature, the changes take effect immediately.

Under the new law, third-party delivery services like UberEats and Waitr will be able to deliver beer and wine through contract workers. That expands a previous law that allowed grocery stores, restaurants and liquor stores to deliver beverages if they did so with their own employees.