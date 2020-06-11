Gov. Edwards agrees to loosen alcohol delivery rules

Breaking News
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards addresses new regulations on outdoor seating options at restaurants as he speaks with members of the media during a COVID-19 press conference Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has loosened its alcohol delivery rules, making it easier to get beer and wine received at home, under a bill signed Thursday by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Lawmakers passed the measure by Sen. Bret Allain, a Franklin Republican, in the regular session that ended June 1. With the governor’s signature, the changes take effect immediately.

Under the new law, third-party delivery services like UberEats and Waitr will be able to deliver beer and wine through contract workers. That expands a previous law that allowed grocery stores, restaurants and liquor stores to deliver beverages if they did so with their own employees.

