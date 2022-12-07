ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Bourg, Louisiana came to the rescue of a family of four after the vehicle they were traveling in plunged into the deep waters of a marshy area along the side of a highway.

According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the frightening incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m., Wednesday, December 7.

LSP says the family included two small children, and when their vehicle veered off Assumption Parish’s LA Highway 182 and went underwater, the family found themselves trapped in their Toyota. None of the victims were able to unlock the vehicle’s doors and make their way to safety.

Fortunately, a passing driver named Jeff Lapeyrouse happened to see the crash and wasted no time in coming to the family’s aid.

State Police say Lapeyrouse pulled over, made his way into the water, and opened one of the vehicle’s doors, swiftly helping all four family members to safety.

LSP praised the ‘Good Samaritan’s’ courageous act of kindness, saying, “Louisiana State Police Troop C is thankful for the efforts of Mr. Lapeyrouse. His quick action and willingness to help prevented this crash from becoming a tragedy.”