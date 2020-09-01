Gonzales PD asking for public’s help finding trio including suspect who appears to be missing fingers

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you recognize the individuals in these pictures? If so, the Gonzales Police Department would like to hear from you.
GPD says, “we would like to speak to them regarding the unauthorized use of at least two victim’s credit and debit cards at Home Depot on August 15.”
In total, $1,731.65 is being attributed to this trio of suspects.
It looks like one of the suspects in question is missing fingers.
If you have any information about these individuals, please call Detective James Poe by calling 225-647-9572.
