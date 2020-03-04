Gonzales man arrested after shooting into vehicle with two people inside

GONZALES, La. (WVLA)– Rodney Butler, 29, of Gonzales, is in the Ascension Parish Jail facing multiple charges relating to a shooting earlier this week.

APSO says, “deputies responded to the intersection of Railroad Street and Braud Road in Sorrento in reference to a shooting on Tuesday, March 3 shortly before 4 p.m.”

An investigation found that Butler fired a weapon at a vehicle.

At the time of the shooting, two people were inside the vehicle.

Despite some gunshots hitting the vehicle, no one was hurt.

Butler admits to shooting at the victims after “one of the victim’s threatened Butler and his mother a week prior,” according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Rodney Butler is facing these charges: