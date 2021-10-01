Golden Meadow residents talk about damage from Ida, lack of help recovering

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (KLFY) — Communities in Southeast Louisiana are still trying to rebuild after Hurricane Ida, but some residents fear they may not have it in them to endure any more storms. News 10 spoke with people in Golden Meadow about life after Ida.

Trevor Sandras is currently living in a tent outside his sister’s house in Houma because his home was destroyed in the hurricane. His parents raised him in that home, and he was raising his family there too, until the last month.

“I feel luckier than most because some people,” Sanders said, “they don’t even have anything to sift through.”

In Golden Meadow, being homeless is now not too uncommon. Roofs are gone. Possessions were stolen.

Trevor Sandras was worried during his evacuation that his door would blow open, but now the door and the wall attached to it are gone.

Everything else is covered with mold.

“After Hurricane Zeta, I had some damage, and I replaced the entire roof, and now there’s like 5% of it still standing,” Sandras said.

Residents who have homes to live in feel like compared to the cities, they’ve been overlooked.

Power restoration took almost a month. The water took more than a week. Families are still waiting in long lines for food or gas.

Charity Gauthier, who lives in Golden Meadow, said recovery has been hard.

“It’s hard. It just seems like we don’t exist in Golden Meadows,” Gauthier said.

“Listen, the further south you go, the worse it gets…Go down the bayou,” Golden Meadow resident Jackie Guidry said. “That’s where you’re really going to see damage.”

In the face of catastrophic damage, some of the coastal communities have seen enough.

“You look on the news. You see me or anyone else, and you’re thinking, ‘Yeah, that’s awful. Whatever, but that not going to happen to me’, but eventually it does happen to you,” Sandras said. “With that realization. I don’t think I want to build here, you know. I think I’m out of here.”

Sandras said five generations have lived in his now destroyed house, and it’s not easy to leave that, but it may be easier than reliving the same type of catastrophe again.

Whether they are leaving or staying, everyone in Golden Meadow would like more help.