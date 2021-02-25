GOHSEP offering assistance in completing damage survey following wintry weather event

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is now offering assistance to those who need help completing a self-reporting damage survey it created to assess the damage that last week’s wintry weather caused in the state.

The survey will help local and state emergency managers collect data needed to aid the recovery process, according to GOHSEP spokesperson Mike Steele.

People with access or functional needs who need help completing the survey can take the following steps:

Text DamagesLA to 898-211, which will instantly reply with the survey link, making it easier to fill out the survey on a smart phone

Dial 211 for assistance

GOHSEP notes that completing the survey is not a substitute for reporting damage to insurance agencies. People dealing with damages should report it to their insurance agency, and they can decide to fill out the optional GOHSEP survey.

LATEST POSTS