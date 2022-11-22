LOUISIANA (KLFY) One day after the body of a Louisiana woman was found dead in a submerged vehicle, her family has established a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

The body of Stephany Fong , 32, reported missing Saturday (Nov. 19) was found inside her vehicle Monday in Bayou d’Inde near Sulphur.

She was discovered after her car was raised from the bayou, near the I-10 exit ramp.

If you would like to donate towards funeral expenses please do so here.

All proceeds will go to her parents to help with funeral expenses and arrangements and any money left over will go towards her daughter’s future, a social media post states.

“Stephany was loved by so many people. She will forever be missed. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”