LOUISIANA (KLFY) – This morning, a formal announcement and pinning ceremony was held for the four recipients of the Glenn Armentor Pay It Forward Full Ride college scholarship program.

Armentor commended the recipients’ determination and hard work for excellence in higher education.

His goal? To help them achieve success through an education they can not afford.

“We gave away four more full ride UL scholarships. That’s on top of the 48 we’ve given in the last 14 years,” Glenn said. “52 altogether, we’ve given about 50 to LSU, we’ve given about 20 to LSU Law and we’ve given about 20 to the SLCC community college as part of our scholarship effort. We’re also trying to get lawyers to go statewide with similar gifted scholarships and hopefully one day nationally because we have so many incredibly gifted, academic kids. They could make 4.0’s in college if they could get to college but they have no chance to ever be in college because they have all kinds of problems.”

Armentor says it’s a privilege to be a part of the future, by giving back to young people who face great adversity like homelessness, parental abuse, financial hardships and more.