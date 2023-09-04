BURAS, La. (WGNO) — Plaquemines Parish deputies were surprised when they arrived at a Dollar General store in Buras. They found a giant alligator waiting outside the doors!
Deputy Tony Palmisano snapped the photo of the six-foot alligator and the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office posted it to its Facebook page.
The post said, “This little fella was patiently waiting for the Dollar General to open this morning.”
Latest Posts
- Chuck E. Cheese giving away free birthday parties
- Giant gator spotted outside of Dollar General in Plaquemines Parish
- ‘What happened? What made you do that?’: Ex-boyfriend of Carlee Russell talks about kidnapping hoax
- Why do we celebrate Labor Day in the United States?
- RECALL: 245+ pounds of Banquet meals may contain plastic bits