“Get in line like everybody else” Arrest made in fatal shooting at Metairie gas station

METAIRIE, La. (KLFY) 20-year-old Walter Sippio of New Orleans has been arrested and charged with one count of second degree murder in a fatal shooting Friday at a Metairie gas station.

He surrendered to police Saturday and is behind bars on a $500k bond.

According to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sippio is accused of fatally shooting Dwayne Nosacka of Metairie in the parking lot of the Chevron station on Clearview Parkway.

WGNO-TV reported that it happened around 4 p.m. when multiple calls came in to 911 advising that a man had been shot following a verbal altercation with the driver of a white minivan who allegedly cut into the line at the gas station in front of victim’s vehicle.

It was reported that Nosacka exited his vehicle and confronted the driver.

As they engaged in a verbal altercation, others attempted to deescalate the situation, however, Sippio returned to his vehicle and retrieved a firearm. The altercation began again, and Sippio fired at Nosacka one time, striking him in the chest and then fled the scene.

“This is a senseless killing. No one should be dying over gas. You get in line like everybody else” Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said.

“I said yesterday that the suspect should just turn himself in because we wouldn’t rest until we found him, and he did. The JPSO will continue to do everything in our power to keep Jefferson Parish a safe place to live and raise a family, and right now we need everyone to come together and cooler heads to prevail as we attempt to recover from Hurricane Ida.”