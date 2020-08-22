Georgia motorcyclist crashes into truck in Calcasieu Parish, dies from injuries

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A two-vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish claimed the life of a motorcyclist Friday night, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Draven Shumans, 25, of Mount Vernon, Ga., was traveling south on La. 385 at W. Lincoln Road on a 2013 Harley Davidson when he struck a 2004 Dodge Ram attempting to make a left turn onto Lincoln. Shumans struck the side of the truck and later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Shumans was wearing a helmet. A standard toxicology test is pending. The driver of the truck, meanwhile, was uninjured and gave a breath sample that showed no alcohol traces.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar