Georgia motorcyclist crashes into truck in Calcasieu Parish, dies from injuries

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A two-vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish claimed the life of a motorcyclist Friday night, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Draven Shumans, 25, of Mount Vernon, Ga., was traveling south on La. 385 at W. Lincoln Road on a 2013 Harley Davidson when he struck a 2004 Dodge Ram attempting to make a left turn onto Lincoln. Shumans struck the side of the truck and later died from his injuries at a local hospital.
Shumans was wearing a helmet. A standard toxicology test is pending. The driver of the truck, meanwhile, was uninjured and gave a breath sample that showed no alcohol traces.
The crash remains under investigation.