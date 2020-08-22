Georgia motorcyclist crashes into truck in Calcasieu Parish, dies from injuries

BATON ROUGE, La. (BR Proud News) – LSU’s Interim President, Tom Galligan, said changing student’s behavior and party culture is part of keeping Covid-19 numbers low on campus.

Around campus, there are safety policies in place and Galligan is confident students will abide by them.

“They all recognize what we should be doing and we recognize what we should be doing” said Galligan.

Friday afternoon, he said, he understands college students want to have fun. However, when it comes to this pandemic, it's about changing the behavior and culture.

“What you just described is coming to college, coming to back to college the magic being with your friends. If we do not do the right thing, we're going to have to go home again” said Galligan.

As students gear up for the first day of class. He is echoing, do the right thing.