LOUSIANA (KLFY) – General Counsel for the Pelican Center for Justice released a statement after the military vaccine mandate was lifted.
James Baehr, General Counsel for the Pelican Center for Justice, released this statement after the military vaccine mandate was ended. This is after a recent lawsuit the Center filed on behalf of Master Sergeant Robert W. Galey, Jr. to challenge the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the United States Army.
Religious liberty is a cornerstone of America and a fundamental right we should all hold dear. When servicemembers like Master Sergeant Robert Galey and Senior Airman Faith Crocker faced a decision that went against their deeply held religious beliefs we pressed the fight in court. Today, we are proud to say that the Biden Administration’s continuous overreach over the COVID-19 vaccine has come to an end. We are proud to have stood up for our clients and are happy that they can continue to serve the country they love.James Baehr