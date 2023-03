Geaux Nation’s Chessa Bouche is in Greenville (SC) for the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament, and she gives her take on LSU’s first win the tourney under Kim Mulkey.

#2 LSU beat #7 Georgia handily, 83-66, to advance to the Semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

LSU will take on Tennessee in the next round.

For the full report, click on the video provided…