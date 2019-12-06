Breaking News
4 people killed, shooter dead at Florida Navy base
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Gayle Benson, owner of Saints and Pelicans, surprised kids at Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home with trip to Disney World

Louisiana

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Neworleanssaints.com

MONROE, La. — The kids at the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home got a special Christmas gift today when Gayle Benson came to Monroe.

  • Courtesy: Neworleanssaints.com
  • Courtesy: Neworleanssaints.com
  • Courtesy: Neworleanssaints.com
  • Courtesy: Neworleanssaints.com
  • Courtesy: Neworleanssaints.com
  • Courtesy: Neworleanssaints.com
  • Courtesy: Neworleanssaints.com
  • Courtesy: Neworleanssaints.com

Benson, the owner of the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans, was in town today and surprised 21 kids with an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, according to our content partners at the News-Star.

A total of 40 kids will get to attend the trip.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories