NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The moment we have all been waiting for has arrived!

You never know who you will see on the parade route, an old friend, a family member, a newborn baby, or a matriarch of the city like Gayle Benson.

Everyone waited for the arrival of Rex and Zulu.

This year marked the 150th anniversary of Rex.

Mardi Gras 2022 was a day filled with laughter excitement and smiles.