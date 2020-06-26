Gayle Benson announces plans to change the name of Dixie Beer

NEW ORLEANS – As protesters topple confederate monuments across the nation and the names of slaveholders are removed from college and university buildings, Gayle Benson has announced that she will be changing the name of Dixie Beer.

Benson made the announcement this morning in a letter posted to the Dixie Beer website.

“With inclusive input from all of our community stakeholders, we are preparing to change the name of our brewery and products that carry the Dixie brand and these conversations will determine what brand will best represent our culture and community,” Benson said in the letter. “We look forward to listening, learning and making sure that our brewery fulfills its promise of uniting, inspiring and leading all in our community.”

Extensive research was conducted before the Bensons purchased the Dixie Beer brand and constructed a new brewery in New Orleans East. That research showed that there was a high level of support from the community to reestablish the brand.

“We recognize, however, that our nation and community are currently engaged in critical conversations about racism and systemic social issues that have caused immeasurable pain and oppression of our black and brown communities,” Benson said. “As New Orleans, and our country, continue to evolve we find it necessary to reflect on the role our brewery can play in making our home more united, strong and resilient for future generations.”

A timetable for the name change has not yet been announced, and the letter does not indicate what the beer and brewery’s new name will be.