(KLFY) — When the price of a barrel of oil spiked, drivers were met with a spike in the amount of money spent at the pump. Prices have dropped in recent weeks, but experts warn they could go back up ahead of summer.

In the last week, average gasoline prices have fallen almost four cents per gallon.

Prices in Louisiana are about 23 cents lower per gallon than they were a month ago.

“The price of oil has jumped 13,14 dollars a barrel in the last week so there is some concern prices could go back up.” Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy told News 10.

The price of oil currently sits at $108 a barrel.

“Because prices didn’t come down as much as the price of oil in the last few weeks, that gives them cushion until prices have to go back up,” explained De Haan.

Several factors play a significant role in the ebb and flow of prices at the pump, like the war in Ukraine and all of the sanctions placed on Russia, DeHaan explained.

According to experts, Americans usually feel the pinch at the pump ahead of the summer months with prices peaking in April and May, but they say this summer is less predictable and we could be in for a bumpy ride.

“I don’t think we will see prices spike moving forward. I don’t see prices over $4.50,” De Haan adds.