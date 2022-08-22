(KLFY) – The average price of a gallon of gas fell just over 10 cents last week in the state, with the average price being around $3.42 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,436 stations in Louisiana, prices in Louisiana are 52.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 61.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. GasBuddy price reports have the cheapest station in Louisiana priced at $2.93/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.59/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86/g today. The national average is down 51.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 72.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.