Gas prices down 7 cents per gallon to $2.53 in past 2 weeks; Baton Rouge has lowest gas prices in country

In this June 14, 2018, photo gasoline prices are displayed on a pump at Sheetz along the Interstate 85 and 40 corridor near Burlington, N.C. America’s rediscovered prowess in oil production is shaking up old notions about the impact of higher crude prices on the U.S. economy. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 7 cents per gallon to $2.53 over the past two weeks.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices responded to falling crude oil costs.

The price at the pump is 19 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.54 per gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.04 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is $3, down a nickel.