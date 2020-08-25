‘Game plan’ urged for Louisianans who will be impacted by Hurricane Laura

If you need information specific to your community, you can find all of the necessary numbers at getagameplan.org.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Governor John Bel Edwards is monitoring Hurricane Laura along with the rest of the state. I visited with him today about his biggest concerns as we await the storm’s arrival.

“It’s the storm surge threat that’s the greatest concern.

“We are looking at potentially 11 feet, maybe more, in southwest Louisiana,” the governor said.

He and all of Louisiana are expecting winds that could exceed 100 miles per hour in most of the state which we know creates other problems.

“Anytime that happens, we know we are going to have widespread power outages so we have crews coming in literally from all over the country right now.”

Governor Edwards issued a reminder that we are also dealing with the COVID pandemic.

He says, if you decide to evacuate to the home of a family member, remember to follow the guidelines.

“But the COVID environment means they need to wear masks and physically distance in those homes to the maximum degree possible,” reminded the governor. “And it doesn’t matter that they are relatives because the virus doesn’t distinguish between all of that.”

Right now, he says obey evacuation orders and prepare for the safety of your family and property. He ended the conversation with one last message.

“I encourage people to pray for our state and for one another as well that the damage and loss of life and all of that be absolutely minimal.”

The governor has already set the wheels in motion for assistance that Louisana residents may need after the storm passes.